Virginia Beach teacher captures video of black bear in her backyard

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teacher was sitting in her home’s sunroom on Thursday morning, working on assignments for her class, when she looked up and saw a black bear strolling through her backyard.

Now this wasn’t in the southern, more rural end of the city. It was right off Little Neck Road in the Kings Grant neighborhood, north of I-264, a fairly wooded area.

The teacher, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the black bear came through her yard in the 600 block of E. Coral Key around 9:30 a.m. and she called Virginia Beach Animal Control.

An officer responded but the relatively small bear was able to sneak away. Though Robertson was able to get a short video documenting the sighting.

Its not the first time a bear has made its way into denser areas of Virginia Beach. One was spotted going through the West Neck and Indian River Road neighborhoods in June 2017.

And then there was the infamous “Shadowlawn Bear,” that made it all the way into the Shadowlawn neighborhood at the Oceanfront back in 2011. WAVY’s Andy Fox was on the scene that day.

"This is not a Boo-Boo, this is a Yogi."



On this day 9 years ago, @AndyFoxWAVY found the "Shadowlawn Bear," a black bear that had been wandering for days near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. It was eventually tranquilized and released back into the wild. https://t.co/hGs6vzDy2q — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 8, 2020

If you see the bear spotted Thursday, keep a safe distance and remember it’s illegal to feed bears in Virginia. Animal Control officers can be reached on the non-emergency line: 757-385-5000.

