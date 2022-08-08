VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach SPCA announced the beagles they received from the Envigo RMS LLC facility will be available for adoption on Tuesday, August 9.

VBSPCA received 17 beagles from the mass-breeding facility on August 5 after it was riddled with animal welfare concerns.

Due to the high amount of interest VBSPCA has seen for the beagles, the shelter will begin a waitlist at 12 p.m. ahead of them opening their doors at 1 p.m.

Envigo beagles, August 5, 2022 (Courtesy – VBSPCA)

The VBSPCA also wants visitors to know a few things if you would like to adopt one of these dogs or puppies.

The shelter will add the names, ages, and biographies of these animals to their website on Tuesday morning. Once an animal is no longer available, it will be removed from the website.

on Tuesday morning. Once an animal is no longer available, it will be removed from the website. all visitations must take place during the shelter’s regular business hours; Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All of the shelter’s animals are available on a first come first serve basis

The shelter says they will not be able to return calls, emails, or messages inquiring about their availability due to the overwhelming interest in the beagles. They encourage everyone to get updates on their website.