Beachgoers celebrate Labor Day weekend at VB Oceanfront as summer season draws to a close

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront is welcoming visitors for the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday marks the unofficial end of summer in the resort area.

The boardwalk and shorelines aren’t as crowded when compared to years past, but visitors tell 10 On Your Side they’re ready to soak up the last bit of summer.

Sunny skies, salty air, and calm waves created a perfect sendoff to a summer season that’s been anything but normal.

“We are staying six feet apart for sure — more than six feet apart even when we’re in the ocean. I have really felt really safe down here,” said Alex Dramby, a visitor from northern Virginia.

“We’re just more bummed about it being over because we don’t feel like we got the full summer experience that we normally do,” said Cindi Sharp, a Gloucester resident.

Coronavirus may have changed the 2020 Oceanfront experience, but beachgoers are taking advantage after months of feeling cooped up.

Tourists and locals alike said they’re excited to take in the sights and smells of summer while it lasts.

“I love it. This beach is so nice and I like how it’s not like super crowded because, you know, with everything going on right now,” said Kathryn Best, a visitor from North Carolina.

Shops and restaurants are hoping to get another boost in business before the season draws to a close. Visitors are eager to help.

“We’re going to go to some local restaurants. We’re going to go to Big Sam’s. We’re going to go to Rudee’s, maybe Chix down here,” said Jared Berrett, a visitor from Utah and Virginia Beach native. “This is what seafood really tastes like. It’s not frozen like you’re getting in Utah.”

Berrett said it’s the only vacation planned all year due to COVID-19 so his family is making the most of it.

“We’re just spending a lot of time on the beach, having a good time down here and we just plan on making all these days count for the kids. For building memories — that’s what’s important to us,” he said.

