Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs until end of Spring

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the beach season ending after Labor Day, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing dogs on select beaches with certain restrictions in place.

Hampton

In Hampton, from now until May 14, dogs are allowed at Buckroe Beach, Outlook Coves, Salt Ponds, and Grandview Beach & Nature Preserve. They must be on a leash at all times, and owners must come prepared to “scoop” after them during walks.

Additionally, lifeguards are no longer on duty, so beachgoers must swim at their own risk. All other beach rules remain in effect, including no fires, alcohol, littering, no events without a permit, no balloon, and no luminary releases.

Click here for a complete list of beach rules.

Norfolk

In Norfolk, dogs and domestic animals are not allowed on beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seasonally, beginning the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. When they are on the beach, they must be on a leash eight feet or less. Additionally, owners must remove and dispose of feces in a proper manner.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

In Virginia Beach, after Labor Day and until Memorial Day, dogs are allowed to enjoy the public beaches and Boardwalk at any time. Leashed pets are allowed on the Boardwalk and may be off-leash on the beach.

For more information and rules both off and on season, click here.

Latest News