Beach replenishment underway at Oceanfront

A coastal research amphibious buggy conducts survey operations as dredging continues is support of the Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2019. Crews will be placing approximately 1.4 million cubic yards of sand on the beach, widening it and raising it to 9 feet above sea-level, back to it’s original width and height. (U.S. Army photo by Andria Allmond)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beach goers may see a submerged pipeline being installed along two blocks near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this week.

It’s all part of the Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project, which successfully renourished — or added more sand — to 75% of the Oceanfront between late June and Sept. 1.

The project has added more sand to beach berms, which are plateaus of sand typically deposited on the beach by waves. The project will bring those berms to an elevation of at least 9 feet above sea level, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock LLC is the contractor on the project, and they will be installing the submerged pipeline along 60th Street and 61st Street. The project will extend to Sandbridge this winter, with work estimated to be completed by May.

This project is the second beach replenishment done since Virginia Beach’s hurricane and storm-damage reduction system was built in 2001. The first replenishment brought 1.25 million cubic yards of sand to the beach in 2012.