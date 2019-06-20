Beach replenishment starting Thursday at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will begin replenishing the beach on Thursday.

It’s part of a $22 million project to widen the shores to protect it from storms.

“The wider the beach, the more protection it provides behind it,” said Krisitn Mazur, who is the project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District.

Mazur says that by building the beach up, it will help lower costs of possible storm damage in the future.

“We’ve prevented over $550 million in damage at the Oceanfront and Sandbridge,” she said.

The replenishment will be the second of its kind since 2000.

The first was done in 2013.

Mazur says they’ve learned a lot since that project including that the northern end of beach has held up better against storms.

So, more sand will be placed along the southern end near the fishing pier area.

Wind, waves, and sand shoaled off into the water has caused this sand to erode much faster, according to Mazur.

The project was expected to start near 70th Street.

Mazur says crews will move from the northern end down and will cause minimal impact to tourists and businesses.

Sections under construction will be closed to the public.

“I will say it’s a very short impact at a time. As construction progress, there will be no more than 48 hours of impact in front of each hotel,” she said.

To check that progress, you can use a new map that will update as crews move along the beach.

“We’re updating that every two days to show where we’re constructing. Red sections will be in construction, orange is to be constructed and green is already where there was construction,” she said.

A turtle nest was found near 60th Street and crews will not go near the site, according to Mazur.

The project is expected to last six weeks. Mazur says there will be another replenishing project in Sandbridge around the end of the year.