VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the city of Virginia Beach prepares to host the Beach It! Country Music Festival, some parking lots around the festival will be limited or closed starting June 12.

According to a press release, the following parking lots will be closed until June 29 for festival buildout:

  • 2nd Street Connector
  • Rudee Loop Parking Lot
  • 4th Street Municipal Lot (behind the fencing)
  • 3rd Street Gravel Lot

Starting on June 22, the following areas will be closed:

  • 4th Street Municipal Lot (North of the fencing)
  • Street parking on Rudee Loop
  • Small portion of the 2nd Street Lot
  • Rudee Loop road access

During the festival, 3rd Street South will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. 5th Street will also be restricted by to City-issued passes only.

All affected parking areas will reopen by June 30.