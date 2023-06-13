VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the city of Virginia Beach prepares to host the Beach It! Country Music Festival, some parking lots around the festival will be limited or closed starting June 12.
According to a press release, the following parking lots will be closed until June 29 for festival buildout:
- 2nd Street Connector
- Rudee Loop Parking Lot
- 4th Street Municipal Lot (behind the fencing)
- 3rd Street Gravel Lot
Starting on June 22, the following areas will be closed:
- 4th Street Municipal Lot (North of the fencing)
- Street parking on Rudee Loop
- Small portion of the 2nd Street Lot
- Rudee Loop road access
During the festival, 3rd Street South will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. 5th Street will also be restricted by to City-issued passes only.
All affected parking areas will reopen by June 30.