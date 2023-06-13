A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the city of Virginia Beach prepares to host the Beach It! Country Music Festival, some parking lots around the festival will be limited or closed starting June 12.

According to a press release, the following parking lots will be closed until June 29 for festival buildout:

2nd Street Connector

Rudee Loop Parking Lot

4th Street Municipal Lot (behind the fencing)

3rd Street Gravel Lot

Starting on June 22, the following areas will be closed:

4th Street Municipal Lot (North of the fencing)

Street parking on Rudee Loop

Small portion of the 2nd Street Lot

Rudee Loop road access

During the festival, 3rd Street South will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. 5th Street will also be restricted by to City-issued passes only.

All affected parking areas will reopen by June 30.