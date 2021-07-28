Beach Buddies: New VBSPCA program lets participants take dogs out of the shelter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Animal lovers hoping to spend quality time with an adoptable dog outside of a shelter can now do so with a new initiative from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The VBSPCA just launched the new “Beach Buddies” program to give adoptable dogs some quality time out of the shelter with the help of the public. For a $10 donation fee, the program will allow residents to take one of the VBSPCA’s resident canines out and about for a few hours.



The program is aimed to give the dogs a much-needed break from the stressful shelter environment.



All Beach Buddies program participants will need to pre-register online.

The program is set to begin on August 2. Human “buddies” can pick up a VBSPCA pup on Mondays and take them away from the shelter for up to 3 hours.



Suggested activities include taking the dog for a walk, going for a car ride, spending time with them at home, and visiting a pet-friendly public location. Each Beach Buddies team will be provided with everything they will need for a fun, safe outing, including a leash, seatbelt harness, collapsible water bowl, and treats.

Participants of the program will be asked to provide feedback on the dogs’ likes and dislikes as well as any personality notes from their time together. The information will help VBSPCA shelter staff learn more about the dogs to aid in adopting them into the right homes.