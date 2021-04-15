Beach apartment complex has $10,000 in rent payments stolen from office drop box

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bryonna Keeling paid her January rent at Ridgewood Club Apartments, and has the video to prove it. She recorded herself depositing three money orders totaling $1,441 the morning of Jan. 2.

A week later she got a notice from the office that her rent had not been paid.

Police say management reported in late January that payments from 13 residents were stolen from the dropbox totaling more than $10,000. Some had been cashed over the holidays.

Keeling was in the habit of recording herself making the payments ever since she moved there last July.

“I wanted to make sure that if I’m gonna give a money order, I don’t want them to be able to say they never got it,” she said. “I want them to know that I have a video recording.”

But Keeling says she’s wondering how hard they are looking into her case.

“They never asked to see the video or anything like that.”

We went to the office at the complex, just off South Independence near the Interstate 264 interchange.

We wanted to know what happened and who has access to the dropbox mounted on the exterior wall next to the office entrance, which is always locked.

The on-site manager referred us to Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer, the Richmond-based management company. The regional manager referred us to city police, and they confirmed their investigation into the thefts.



Keeling says her father used his stimulus check to help her pay the rent for the second time so they wouldn’t get evicted.



“Why did we have to double pay?” she asked. “We didn’t do anything wrong.”