Bayside Middle School principal addresses social media threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Middle School’s principal addressed a threat made late Sunday night that circulated on social media.

In a message sent to parents and staff at around 8 o’clock Monday morning, Principal Paula Johnson confirmed that someone made a “social media threat” against the school on Sunday.

Johnson said the incident is now in the hands of Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department as authorities investigate the threat.

The principal assured students, parents and staff that the school will have extra police presence out of an abundance of caution regarding the threat.

In a closing statement, Johnson encouraged parents to talk to their children regarding school safety and report threats made on social media or gossip immediately.

The entire message can be heard HERE.