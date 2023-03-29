VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in their backpack.

In a letter sent to families and staff, Bayside Principal Troy Walton confirmed the incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to the letter, it began after school administrators were notified of a “concerning picture” on social media which led to the search of two students. One of the students was found to have a loaded handgun in their backpack.

Principal Walton assured that all students and staff are safe following the incident. The student is now facing criminal charges.

