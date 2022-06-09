VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Bayside High School student died after collapsing during conditioning Wednesday.

Bayside principal Troy Walton shared the news with the school community on Thursday in a statement, saying “the Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected. BHS administration, counselors, and VBCPS support staff are prepared to address our staff and student needs. We know too that family is often the best source of comfort to our students during such tragic events. I know you will keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. We are Bayside strong.”

No other details have been shared at this time and the student’s identity has not been released.

