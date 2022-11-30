VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.

In a message sent to families Wednesday morning, Bayside High Principal Troy Walton says the internal lockdown was brief while authorities investigated the threat.

Virginia Beach police say the call for the threat came in around 10 a.m. The report was later determined to be unsubstantiated.

“Your children are safe, and instruction is continuing as usual,” said Principal Walton.

10 On Your Side received multiple reports from concerned parents Wednesday regarding the lockdown. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.