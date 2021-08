KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) -- Residents on Knotts Island in North Carolina are sounding the alarm. They're pleading with the North Carolina Department of Transportation's Ferry Division to stop cutting off one of their modes of transportation.

"We're tired of being pushed around," said longtime resident Dwight Scott. "Stop shutting our lifeline down."

In the last couple of months, the Curituck-Knotts Island Ferry has seen a number of cancellations. Last week, the route was suspended for four days.