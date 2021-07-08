Suspect in custody after barricade situation on N Queensgrove Circle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation on North Queensgrove Circle off Kings Grant Road in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach police haven’t shared many details in the case, but said at 12:13 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody without incident. They first reported the situation at 10:46 a.m.
They said more information will be released when it becomes available. Photos from the scene show a major police presence.
