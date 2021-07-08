Suspect in custody after barricade situation on N Queensgrove Circle in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation on North Queensgrove Circle off Kings Grant Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police haven’t shared many details in the case, but said at 12:13 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody without incident. They first reported the situation at 10:46 a.m.

They said more information will be released when it becomes available. Photos from the scene show a major police presence.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10