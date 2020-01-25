‘Bam Bam’ adopted after being stolen from, returned to Hope for Life shelter

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. (WAVY) — A happy ending for a local rescue dog who has had quite the ups and downs on his journey to adoption.

WAVY News first told you about Bam Bam after the puppy had been allegedly stolen from the Hope For Life rescue in Virginia Beach.

Courtesy – Hope For Life Rescue Inc.

Not shortly after the story of his disappearance aired, Bam Bam was dropped off at a local fire station!

The parvo diagnosed rescue was able to get the urgent health care he needed and was able to be adopted out the right way!

A local family shared their photos with Bam Bam and gave a little update on his health.