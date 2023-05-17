VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Ready to dunk or shoot a three pointer? If you’re looking to get out on the court and make a difference in the community, we have an event just for you.

The Up Center’s ‘Boys Locker Room Support Group’ will be hosting a ‘Basketball: Ball-O-Rama-Tournament’ on June 9th at 6 p.m. Tip-off is at Princess Anne Family YMCA in Virginia Beach.

The event is the mentor group’s first tournament. The Locker Room Support Group has men in the community connect with boys on the program’s waitlist. Kids have also learned tasks like changing a tire and oil on cars, mental health lessons, and goal setting.

“It’s just not an opportunity to have fun,” said Jessica Simmons, The Up Center. “But this is also a chance to give back to the community because it mission to get into the tournament is you have to bring a canned good or non perishable food item. It’s a part of our community giving back project where we will give all of the donations to the urban renewal Center and for their homeless residents”

Those who are interested in playing in the tournament can register by emailing Jessica Simmons at jessica.simmons@theupcenter.