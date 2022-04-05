VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Backstreet’s back, alright! And coming to Virginia Beach!

The boys are scheduled to perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 13 as part of the Langley concert series and the group’s DNA World Tour.

One of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys will not only tour across North America but around the world as well with the newly added dates.

For 29 years, the group has delivered all they have to give and has become one of the most popular music groups in the industry. With countless Number 1 hits, the boy band has sold more than 130 million records worldwide

The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Tickets go on sale on April 8. Get your tickets HERE.