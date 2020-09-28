Back to school advice for Virginia Beach parents as students prepare to return to physical classroom Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Before the first day of school, parents are usually encouraged to make sure their children get a good night’s rest and eat a healthy breakfast in the morning. Well, this year, that message is a little different for the families of students returning to the physical classroom tomorrow in Virginia Beach. Here’s Shirann Lewis, Senior Executive Director of Elementary Schools in Virginia Beach.

“We’re asking parents to tell their kids to wear their mask. We’re asking parents to tell their kids you have to practice social distancing and modeling that with, you know, your kids. You know, we’re telling our parents to share with their kids how important it is to let their teachers know when they aren’t feeling well, and we’re also telling our parents to, you know, do the self screening before kids leave the house in the morning,” says Shirann Lewis, Senior Executive Director of Elementary Schools in Virginia Beach.

“Just really take a close look at your children. If they say they are not feeling well, please don’t send them to school.”

Lewis says some simple conversations are very important to have with your children before they walk back into the building, Tuesday.

“We have to remind parents to remind their kids to wash your hands. Something as simple as that. Typically that would not even be on our radar, to tell parents. We want to make sure that we limit the risk of this COVID-19 transmission.”

Lewis also says you’re encouraged to send water bottles to school with your children so they don’t have to use the water fountains. Children are still allowed to use the water fountains, but schools want to limit the trips children make to the fountain to help lessen the spread of germs. There will be a limit on how many children are allowed to use the restrooms at one time.

Don’t forget, Mondays will remain teacher planning days, meaning children will still not go to school on Mondays. They will do work on their Chromebooks, or workbooks, at home.

Latest Posts: