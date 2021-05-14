Authorities suspend Epitome Bistro and Lounge’s ABC license

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Department, in partnership with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Bureau of Law Enforcement, have announced that the Epitome Bistro and Lounge’s ABC license has been suspended for 12 months.

VBPD has responded to almost 20 calls at Epitome, 3647 Holland Road, over the past few months. Authorities say these calls have ranged from firearm violations, assaults, stabbings, and shootings. The most recent shooting occurred in early May.

“Not only is the VBPD going to hold individuals responsible for criminal behavior, but also those businesses and establishments who allow repeat acts of violence to occur”, said Virginia Beach Police Chief Neudigate. “We will aggressively address all criminal issues associated with any establishment to ensure the safety of our community.”

Stay with WAVY.com for more on this developing story.