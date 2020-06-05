Authorities seek 3 people wanted for Oceanfront ‘criminal offenses,’ including vandalism of police memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach investigators are looking for three people they believe committed “multiple criminal offenses,” including vandalizing the police memorial, at the Oceanfront recently.

Authorities say a white male spray painted the words “killers” and “BLM” on the side of the memorial at 34th Street. They say he was wearing a mask and came from the north on the sand. He left heading northbound on Atlantic Avenue.

He wore a red shirt and black shorts and had a black backpack. He is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds.

Fire Investigator S. Huey is also trying to identify two people who were at the Oceanfront from May 31 into June 1.

In several photos released, a person is shown holding a can of spray paint. In another photo, a man is seen with something ablaze behind him.

Anyone who can identify the people involved or who came into contact with them should contact Fire Investigator S. Huey, the Virginia Beach Police Department, or Crime Solvers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

