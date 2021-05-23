One hospitalized, 3 displaced, after residential fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 3900 block of Peyton Way Saturday afternoon. The duplex is located in the Cromwell Park at Salem Community.

Dispatch confirmed they received a call about the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they reported seeing heavy flames. They requested a 2nd alarm shortly after arriving.

VBFD confirmed the fire was under control at 3:13 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital. Three residents have been displaced.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

