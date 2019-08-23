Authorities respond to vehicle submerged in water in Va. Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are responding a vehicle submerged in the water in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach EMS stated on Twitter a vehicle went into the water off Bold Ruler Drive, which is off Dam Neck Road. Fire responders were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said fire fighters, EMS, the Virginia Beach Police Department and Marine Police have responded to the area.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.