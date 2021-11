VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Killington Cove, near Lynnhaven Parkway.

#BREAKING: @VirginiaBeachFD crews are on Killington Cove after a house caught fire about an hour ago.



Looks like there’s still some smoke, but don’t see any flames.



We’re working to learn if everyone made it out safely.



pic.twitter.com/JbbTUHSo0X — Madison (@MadisonPearman) November 22, 2021

The cause is unclear at this time.

