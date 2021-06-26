Authorities respond to house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in the Lake Christopher section of Virginia Beach.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 1400 block of Lake Christopher Drive. Crews were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters reported light smoke from the garage and were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire. The fire caused minimal damage, according to officials.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.