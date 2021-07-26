Attentive residents call police on armed burglary suspects in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are now in custody after attentive residents saw them during an armed burglary in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday when two men forced their way into a residence in the 3000 block of Kings Row Court demanding money.

Police say the two men assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot. Residents were able to witness the incident, call the police, and provide descriptions of the suspects.

Police later located the two suspects, identified as 22-year-old Kyontez Aumere Leak and 28-year-old David Shaequane Townsend. The duo is facing multiple charges including robbery, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, breaking & entering with the intent to commit a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Both are currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.