ATF offering $10K reward for information on the VB shooting death of DeShayla Harris

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The March 26 shooting death of 29-year-old DeShayla Harris at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront remains unsolved. Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information that ultimately leads to an arrest in the case.

Harris was killed by a stray bullet as shots rang out along 19th Street. Police said she was a bystander and was just walking down the street when she was struck by gunfire. The medical examiner said she was hit in the head.

There were multiple shooting victims the same night Harris was killed, including one other death. Donovon Lynch, a cousin of Pharrell Williams, was shot and killed by a police officer as violence broke out that night. Lynch’s father has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Virginia Beach.

Although several arrests were made in connection with the March 26 shootings, no one has been charged in connection to Harris’ death.

“ATF works closely with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt the cycle of criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said. “ATF’s crime gun intelligence in conjunction with our newly formed strike force will continue to leverage investigative resources needed to pursue justice. We are also calling upon community members to provide any information that will assist us in locating and holding those involved accountable for this horrific act of gun violence.”

ATF offering $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting, killing DeShayla Harris on March 26 in Virginia Beach. Call 888-ATF-TIPS or Virginia Beach Police Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to report info. @VBPD @VBCrimeSolvers pic.twitter.com/Y4BeYlgFuq — ATF Washington (@ATFWashington) September 3, 2021

Anyone with information about DeShayla Harris’ death should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

RELATED COVERAGE:

BLM 757, family hold march for Deshayla Harris in Virginia Beach

Police trying to ID people who might have witnessed killing of DeShayla Harris at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Family of DeShayla Harris, woman killed in Oceanfront shootings, says they feel ignored but are still hoping for answers

‘I need to know who did this’: Family, friends mourn DeShayla Harris, woman fatally shot at VB Oceanfront

Candlelight memorial held for Deshayla Harris at Oceanfront