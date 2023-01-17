VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The charge against a Virginia Beach school principal was dismissed during a hearing Tuesday.

Police charged Joel Guldenschuh with assault after an alleged offense involving a woman at a neighbor’s Halloween party last October.

Guldenschuh served as principal of Old Donation School in Virginia Beach. The school system placed him on administrative leave after he was charged.

WAVY is working to find out why the charge was dismissed and if he will be allowed to return to Old Donation School.