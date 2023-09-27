VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend is the 49th Annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend. Starting on Friday, Sept. 29 visit the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from 2nd to 33rd Streets for entertainment, vendors, art and more.

Before the weekend begins, artists have been busy at work preparing for the International Sandsculpting Championship.

32 artists from 15 different countries are competing this year. They have until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. to work on their pieces of art. Find out more about this year’s artists at the link here.

Sandsculpting Gallery

Throughout the weekend, visit the tent located between 6th and 8th Streets to view the works. The entrance will be on 7th Street.

To visit, tickets are required and cost $7 per person (cash only). Children ages 12 and under are free while accompanied by an adult.

Click here to find more information about the festival.