Artists painting with a purpose for 4th annual ViBe Creative District Mural Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The fourth annual ViBe Creative District Mural Festival is happening this week in Virginia Beach.

The premise of the festival is that 10 artists will paint 10 murals in 10 days. But this year, the artists are painting with a purpose.

Five artists are working with nonprofits, including StandUp for Kids, Hope House Foundation, Keep it Beachy Clean and more.

“We’re really excited to embrace their mission and put their message out with this festival,” said Kate Pittman, who is the executive director of the ViBe Creative District. “This year, during the pandemic and following a really hard year and a half, we wanted to partner with a lot of our local nonprofits.”

One of the artists is Victoria Weiss, who is working on a piece she is tentatively calling “synchronicity.”

“I’ve been painting murals for seven years now,” said Weiss. “There’s going to be one bird, a raven, here and the other building will have an eagle and they’re facing each other with the space in between.”

She’s working with the Armed Services Arts Partnership. They worked together to create a mural to raise awareness about sexual military trauma.

“I feel like nature and birds are a good metaphor for freedom and feeling liberated, they’re very beautiful creatures,” said Weiss. “The words I chose right now for the black raven on the left side of the wall are ‘resilience, courage and love.’ That’s the words that they resonate with and I resonated with it as well.”

Weiss says she’s thrilled to create this mural with a mission.

“It’s a very magical feeling,” said Weiss. “It’s an outdoor gallery, you know, it’s an outdoor museum.”

Painting wraps up on Sunday.

There are daily walking tours of the murals, plus different events happening throughout the week to celebrate the art. You can find more information by visiting the ViBe Creative District website.

This year’s artists include: