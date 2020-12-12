‘Art is therapy,’ Uncommon Redesigns offers creative outlet during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Charie Williams was working in Human Resources when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few months ago — which ended up changing her life.

After she was diagnosed in July, Williams used her time in quarantine to change her situation and to give back to the community.

“With all the bad, there’s always going to be some good. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. When it comes to this workshop, that’s a part of what I’m trying to do is to keep people afloat mentally. Because art is therapy,” said Willaims.

The diagnosis changed her outlook on life as she took her personal art and furniture restoration business to the next level.

“This is one life that we have and my motivation was — I wanted to do something that brought joy to me. We only have one life, and you need to make it ‘good’ for you,” she explained.

With the first workshop in early November, Uncommon Redesigns now holds different art DIY projects every Saturday in Virginia Beach to help people get creative, and get through the pandemic.

The events run from art therapy with meditation and painting to fluid painting and creating resin trays. To add a safe approach to the events, you can find a list of supplies on the website to order for the virtual resin tray workshop.

For more information, visit uncommonredesigns.com.