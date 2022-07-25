VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Living in Hampton Roads means living around water.

Do you think about how you interact with it? Do you think about the impact water has on your life? Those are the questions educators at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) want you to think about, as you view their new exhibit.

Glass, wood, marbles and metal are the materials that make up Maya Lin: A Study of Water. It’s a new exhibit at the Virginia MOCA and, as art often does, it forces you to reflect.

“You can’t travel around, go to work, go to school without crossing a body of water, driving beside one,” said Truly Matthews, Assistant Director of Educator and Engagement at the Virginia MOCA. “We hope that this exhibition will allow visitors to think a little bit about how they interact with water in their daily lives. How much water do they use? What if they didn’t have clean water? What if they had too much water?”

Maya Lin: A Study of Water exhibit at Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (Photo Credit: Marielena Balouris)

The exhibit includes work like “Flow,” which looks like a wave and is made up of 10,000 individual pieces of plywood.

“Dew Point 42” features individual glass pieces scattered on the floor.

The showstopper is “Marble Chesapeake and Delaware Bay.”

“There’s 23,000 marbles that make up the Marble Chesapeake and Delaware bay and I think its a really beautiful metaphor when we look at each marble individually and think of the marble as parts of a whole,” said Matthews.

That’s one of the main goals of the exhibit: getting people to think about what they can do to help the environment and our waterways.

Matthews said, “Particularly when we’re talking about kind of individual action of members in our community and what they can do to ensure a healthier future for the Bay.”

Local artists are taking their own action — spreading the word through public art in the nearby ViBe Creative District.

Kate Pittman, ViBe Creative District Executive Director, said, “Water and the environment are very important in Virginia Beach, we live with them every day, and so to see that represented in such a beautiful way is really fun and impactful.”

Artists created a personal response to Maya Lin’s work.

“It reminded me of water and how its been affected in California, where I used to live,” said local artist Eva Rovillos. “This tells a story of the flora you see on the drive from Laguna Beach to Big Bear where the water levels are really low now.”

So wherever people are, artists and organizers hope they think about water.

Maya Lin: A Study of Water runs through September 4th. It’s free to visit. You can learn more about the exhibit here and the upcoming Family Fest event here.