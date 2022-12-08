VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools staff member has been arrested and accused of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to Virginia Beach police, 56-year-old David Crouse, Jr., was arrested Wednesday in the 5500 block of Susquehanna Drive. He has been charged with five counts each of possession and distribution of child pornography.

10 On Your Side has learned that Crouse had been employed at Arrowhead Elementary School as an instructional technology specialist since 2009. He is currently on administrative leave without pay.

In a letter to parents and families, Arrowhead Elementary Principal Lisa Riley informed the community of Crouse’s arrest and assured them that they are committed to “providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students.”

David Crouse Jr. (Courtesy – VBPD)

Read the full statement from VCPS below:

Dear Arrowhead Elementary School families, We want to make you aware that a staff member was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department today on charges related to child pornography. As a result, this staff member has been placed on administrative leave without pay. At this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared. VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more. The Virginia Beach Police Department will be issuing a press release tomorrow with additional information and we will be sure to share that with you. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we condemn and will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. We appreciate your continued support of Arrowhead Elementary. Sincerely, Lisa Riley Principal