Arrest made in May 1 shooting at Epitome Lounge in VB

Virginia Beach
Gianni Javon Boyer (Photo courtesy: VB City Jail)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting May 1 at the Epitome Lounge in Virginia Beach.

Police said 27-year-old Gianni Javon Boyer is charged with malicious wounding. He was arrested Thursday.

Boyer was originally charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and arrested on May 1. He was later released on bond.

Further investigation and witness statements revealed Boyer allegedly fired the shots that injured someone at the lounge, located in the 3600 block of Holland Road.

Boyer is now being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail on the malicious wounding charge.

Police did not give details about the extent of the victim’s injuries in the shooting.

WAVY TV 10