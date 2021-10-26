Armed robbery reported at 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach Monday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the robbery at 10:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of Indian River Road.

Police said the robbery was at a 7-Eleven. A person entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

The person then fled the scene on foot after getting the cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Police did not release additional information.

