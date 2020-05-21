Armed person threatening self-harm on Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they responded to the 1700 block of Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach Thursday evening for an armed person who was threatening self-harm.

Police were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m.

There is a police perimeter set up.

Police ask citizens avoid the area and those who live nearby remain inside their homes until the situation is resolved.

