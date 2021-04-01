April named Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – April 1 is known as a day full of pranks and jokes, but in Virginia Beach, a local man, and one of our colleagues here at WAVY, helped get the month of April named for an important cause. It’s one he survived with grace, and yes, quite a bit of humor.

We first introduced you to WAVY director Steven Crocker in 2019 as he began his battle with testicular cancer.

“(The doctor) said yeah it’s definitely a tumor, it’s basically the entire inside of the left testicle and were going to have to remove it,” said Crocker in 2019.

After surgery and chemo, we are happy to report Steven is with us in 2021 cancer-free and spreading awareness.

“I think before my diagnosis I might have said the word “testicular or testicle” less than 10 times in my life, but now since my diagnosis and recovery I have probably said it more than people around me are comfortable hearing,” Crocker said.

Steven took his mission to Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, who agreed to name April 2021, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

“I was pretty surprised because testicular is kind of a taboo thing,” Steven said.

“It is a big deal for the mayor to recognize something of such great importance,” said Kim Jones, Founder and CEO of the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Her son was diagnosed with late stage testicular cancer when he was just 13. He survived, but passed away when cancer returned in his 20s. Jones believes early detection would have saved him.

“If testicular cancer awareness month was recognized on a national level, it would educate a lot of people about the importance of monthly self-exams, just as women are taught for breast cancer.”

Jones says early detection is key.

“If they’re caught early, it’s removal of the diseased testicle, and surveillance so no need for chemotherapy or all of these major therapies, that’s why it’s just early detection,” Jones said.

Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in men ages 15-44, but it can strike at any age, from infancy to the elderly.

Steven faces the very serious topic head on, and with a little humor, to get people comfortable with the message

“While it is a serious disease and it does kill people, you know, having early detection is key. So, if you can joke about it and then go home and check yourself and just get familiar with what you’ve got, so you notice any changes when you occur, it’s a good thing,” said Steven.

He also emphasizes the importance of early detection.

“Testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers, if not the most curable cancer, and there’s no shame in talking about it. There’s no shame in checking yourself for it. If there’s something that feels off to you, there’s no shame in going to the doctor and talking about it. It’s what they do on a regular basis. It’s not weird for them. It’s not weird for you.”

