VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Applications have opened for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in Virginia Beach.

The application period began on Jan. 15, and goes until March 11. Virginia Beach residents ages 16-21 are encouraged to apply. SYEP hopes to give residents the opportunity to develop skills, set career goals, earn money and become financially empowered.

SYEP is scheduled to run from June 24 to Aug. 7. After going through a screening process, applicants will then be interviewed and matched with prospective employers by SYEP staff.

Participants will earn $15 an hour and are expected to work 27 hours per week. The eight-week program hopes to teach workplace readiness, financial empowerment training and career coaching.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, SYEP employed 137 individuals in 2023 across agencies and private businesses.

“In eight weeks alone, I learned more about the life in my home city than I have in the past two decades,” said past SYEP participant Maylene Dio. “The summer employment opportunity presented a variety of experiences for me to learn about the value of municipal government, communications and community engagement.”

Dio worked in the city’s Communications Department. To learn more about Dio’s experience with SYEP, read her blog “A Summer with My City: My Experiences with the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program.”

Maylene Dio (Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

Residents interested in applying can do so on the City of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation’s website here.