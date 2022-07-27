VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A federal judge’s decision that ruled Virginia Beach’s election system illegal has been vacated by the U.S. Court of Appeals 4th Circuit.

Two judges in the three judge panel said on Wednesday that the previous ruling was “moot” after new Virginia legislation changed the city’s election system.

“The General Assembly’s action left the plaintiffs challenging … an electoral system that no longer governs elections in Virginia Beach,” wrote Circuit Judge Pamela Harris in her ruling.

Virginia Beach residents Latasha Holloway and Georgia Allen filed the complaint about Virginia Beach’s voting system back in 2017, saying the at-large system in place for 50 years that allowed residents to vote for all candidates regardless of what district they live in had “the effect of diluting or minimizing ‘minority voting strength’ and was adopted to ‘promote racially discriminatory objectives.’”

Last year, former Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler’s bill to ban the hybrid at-large model the city has used.

However after Wednesday’s ruling, the city is no longer obligated to follow the district court judge’s implementation of a 10-1 voting system. Virginia Beach could create super wards such as those in Norfolk and have a 7-3-1 system if it chooses.

“We feel vindicated that the fourth judicial circuit sided with the city in vacating the district courts judges ruling,” said Chris Boynton, a deputy Virginia Beach attorney, in response. “We are disappointed it took this long to get here, because we don’t think there is a way to change the election system in time for the November 2022 election.”

This is a breaking article and will be updated. Read Brett Hall’s previous coverage here.