VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in Virginia Beach at around 5:45 p.m.

The fire occurred in the 500 block of Pine Song Lane at the Linkhorn Park Apartments. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and flames coming from a first-floor apartment, officials said.

The occupant was not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The person living there will be displaced.

Updated information will be added as it is received.