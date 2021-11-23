Another shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mariners are urged to exhibit extreme caution as another shoaling alert has been issued for Rudee Inlet.

During a survey conducted on Nov. 18, officials say they’ve reported shoaling across the channel from the east end of the jetties extending approximately 250 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 5.3 feet mean lower low water.

Shoaling was also reported along the south side of the channel extending approximately 175 feet westward from the east end of the short jetty. Conditions reported are least depths at 6.3 feet MLLW.

The last shoaling alert issued for the inlet was on Oct. 25.

Mariners are advised to use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if they are unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.