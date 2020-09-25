Another dump truck crashes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have responded to their second crash involving a dump truck in about a 24-hour span.

Friday morning’s crash happened at N. Great Neck Road and Inlynnview Road. Police said Great Neck’s southbound lanes were closed as of 11 a.m.

In Thursday morning’s crash, the dump truck overturned at Windsor Oaks Blvd. and Holland Road. No injuries were reported in that crash.

There are no other details about Friday’s crash at this time. Check back for updates.

