Another abandoned boat removed from local waters — with plans for four more in Lynnhaven Inlet area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man on a mission is moving forward in his quest to get abandoned boats out of area waters. The wreckages are both unsightly and unsafe for several reasons.

The latest victory for Mike Provost and his Vessel Disposal and Reuse Foundation was the removal of a boat near Pungo made possible by a generous donor who has the type of heavy equipment that’s necessary.

“[There’s] the cost of renting a crane and heavy equipment, and insurance is involved. Without Garbarino Construction, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that project,” Provost said.

There are several types of danger and debris lurking in forgotten boats.

“It’s an eyesore, but what people fail to realize sometimes is that engine oil, fuel, cleaning supplies, etc., rigging, lines, that are aboard these vessels — they really pose a threat to humans and marine life,” Provost said.

Abandoned boat in Pungo area. (Photo courtesy: Mike Provost, Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation)

Abandoned boat in Pungo area. (Photo courtesy: Mike Provost, Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation)

Next on the list is a rotting hulk that greets people when they’re trying to enjoy a meal at Dockside Restaurant at Lynnhaven Inlet, and it’s been there for four years now. Three other abandoned boats nearby that 10 On Your Side showed in an initial special report are also slated for removal next month.

To make it happen, the foundation and the restaurant are teaming up for a fundraiser. The Sunken Ship Sendoff is happening Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at Dockside, 3311 Shore Drive.



Provost says his campaign is gaining traction as it gains awareness.

“WAVY’s been great. The advocacy and getting the word out has been great to help motivate donors,” Provost said.

VDRF pulled a 36-foot cabin cruiser from Broad Bay in early December, its first removal.

In addition to the help from Dockside and Garbarino Construction, Provost is grateful to corporate sponsors Branch Group construction, Coastal Virginia Contracting, and Wasserhund Brewing.

He’s quick to point out that neither he nor any of his VDRF board members draw a salary, and the money raised goes entirely toward the removal of abandoned boats.