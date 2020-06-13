Annual STEM ‘Congressional App Challenge’ open until October, says Luria

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Saturday that the second annual Congressional App Challenge will be open to participants until October 19, 2020.

The challenge is an annual competition set up for middle and high school students encouraging them to develop STEM-based apps. The apps are submitted to the student’s respective congressional office.

Thousands of students have been inspired to develop apps over the last six years.

“Last year our judges reviewed impressive apps created by high school students from across our district, and I am thrilled to host the Congressional App Challenge again,” said Congresswoman Luria.

“As someone who operated nuclear reactors, I know how important it is that we get young students interested and involved with STEM. I am looking forward to seeing the apps created by Coastal Virginia’s students again this year,” she continued.

The judges will be from the Second Congressional District and winners will be invited to Washington, D.C. for the #HouseOfCode 2021 reception.

For more information on the competition, click here.

