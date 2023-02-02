Aerial view of the 2020 Polar Plunge participants at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Photo courtesy: Tom Turley

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of participants are gearing up for the annual Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach.

The coolest fundraiser of the year returns Feb. 4 near the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel on Atlantic Avenue. The event will be packed with a costume contest, a parade along the boardwalk, frosty beverages, live music, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee, and local vendors.

Since 1993, more than 56,000 plungers have raised in millions of dollars for Special Olympics Virginia. The inaugural Polar Plunge took place in 1993 at the Clarion Hotel when 108 plungers raised more than $11,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

It costs $100 to take the Plunge ‒ and the more you raise, the cooler the prizes. The annual event helps fund year-round programs for 18,000+ Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

For more information, click here.