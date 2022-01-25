Annual Polar Plunge returns to Virginia Beach Feb. 4-5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Get your favorite costume ready because the Polar Plunge is coming back to Virginia Beach.

The coolest fundraiser of the year returns Feb. 4 and 5 with familiar events including the annual 1 and 4 Milers, a costume contest and parade along the Boardwalk, frosty beverages, live music, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee, local vendors – culminating in a dip into the frigid Atlantic Ocean for charity.

Since 1993, more than 56,000 plungers have raised in excess of $16 million for Special Olympics Virginia. The inaugural Polar Plunge took place in 1993 at the Clarion Hotel when 108 plungers raised more than $11,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

It costs $100 to take the Plunge ‒ and the more you raise, the cooler the prizes. The annual event helps fund year-round programs for 23,000+ Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

