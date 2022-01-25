Annual Polar Plunge returns to Virginia Beach Feb. 4-5

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Get your favorite costume ready because the Polar Plunge is coming back to Virginia Beach.

The coolest fundraiser of the year returns Feb. 4 and 5 with familiar events including the annual 1 and 4 Milers, a costume contest and parade along the Boardwalk, frosty beverages, live music, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee, local vendors – culminating in a dip into the frigid Atlantic Ocean for charity.

Since 1993, more than 56,000 plungers have raised in excess of $16 million for Special Olympics Virginia. The inaugural Polar Plunge took place in 1993 at the Clarion Hotel when 108 plungers raised more than $11,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.

It costs $100 to take the Plunge ‒ and the more you raise, the cooler the prizes. The annual event helps fund year-round programs for 23,000+ Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

To see the full schedule of events, CLICK HERE.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10