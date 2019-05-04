Annual March for Babies held at Mt. Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — March of Dimes supports mothers through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn’t go according to plan.

The money raised from the walk, held on Saturday morning at Mt. Trashmore Park, will be used to expand programs and educate medical professionals.

Participants of the walk contributed to the funding of crucial research to find the causes of premature birth and the ways to prevent it.

March of Dimes also works to provide support for families with a premature baby in newborn intensive care and help women to have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies.

Some of the families that have experienced this help first hand were at the walk, including Jessica and her baby Harlin.

Harlin was born at just 27 weeks. “It felt nice to see a lot of his old friends from his NICU stay and other babies who I know have come just as far as he has,” said Jessica.

The next walk will be held in Newport News at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

