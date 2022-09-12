NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The King’s Daughters and McDonald Garden Center are partnering for the 26th annual Make a Scarecrow, Make a Difference for the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).



The family-friendly event lets guests build their own life-sized scarecrow to take home for fall decorating. Scarecrow-making sessions take place September 17 to 18 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine at that McDonald Garden Center at 1144 Independence Blvd.



The $30 registration fee includes all materials and reserves the guest’s place. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CHKD’s Mental Health Hospital, Children’s Pavilion. Over $300,000 has been raised through this fun event over the years for CHKD.

Guests can register in-store or online HERE.