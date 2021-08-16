Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival returns for 6th year at Neptune’s Park in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Craft beer lovers are in for a treat with the return of the annual craft beer festival in Virginia Beach.
The Neptune Festival’s 6th Annual Craft Beer Festival is coming back on Saturday, August 21. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street and Atlantic.
The event highlights national, regional, and local Virginia beer and features over 60 beers from over 30 breweries.
Tickets are available until they sell out for $45 HERE.
Be sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the event.
The breweries participating this year are:
- Alewerks Brewing
- Back Bay Brewing
- Bell’s Brewing
- Blakes Hard Cider
- Blue Mountain Brewing
- Bold Mariner Brewing
- Bold Rock Hard Cider
- Cape Charles Brewing
- Cigar City Brewing
- Commonwealth Brewing
- Devils Backbone Brewing
- Duck Rabbit Brewing
- Elysian Brewing
- Founders Brewing
- Golden Road Brewing
- Heavy Seas Brewing
- Kona Brewing
- Lagunitas Brewing
- Legend Brewing
- McKenzies Hard Cider
- New Belgium Brewing
- New Realm Brewing
- O’Connor Brewing
- Original Larry’s Lemonade Company
- Port City Brewing
- Sly Clyde Hard Cider
- Smartmouth Brewing
- Southern Tier Brewing
- St. George Brewing
- Starr Hill Brewing
- Sweetwater Brewing
- Victory Brewing
- Wicked Weed Brewing
- Young Veterans Brewing
