Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival returns for 6th year at Neptune’s Park in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Craft beer lovers are in for a treat with the return of the annual craft beer festival in Virginia Beach.

The Neptune Festival’s 6th Annual Craft Beer Festival is coming back on Saturday, August 21. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Neptune’s Park on 31st Street and Atlantic.

The event highlights national, regional, and local Virginia beer and features over 60 beers from over 30 breweries.

Tickets are available until they sell out for $45 HERE.

Be sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the event.

The breweries participating this year are:

Alewerks Brewing

Back Bay Brewing

Bell’s Brewing

Blakes Hard Cider

Blue Mountain Brewing

Bold Mariner Brewing

Bold Rock Hard Cider

Cape Charles Brewing

Cigar City Brewing

Commonwealth Brewing

Devils Backbone Brewing

Duck Rabbit Brewing

Elysian Brewing

Founders Brewing

Golden Road Brewing

Heavy Seas Brewing

Kona Brewing

Lagunitas Brewing

Legend Brewing

McKenzies Hard Cider

New Belgium Brewing

New Realm Brewing

O’Connor Brewing

Original Larry’s Lemonade Company

Port City Brewing

Sly Clyde Hard Cider

Smartmouth Brewing

Southern Tier Brewing

St. George Brewing

Starr Hill Brewing

Sweetwater Brewing

Victory Brewing

Wicked Weed Brewing

Young Veterans Brewing