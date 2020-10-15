Animal hospital in Virginia Beach confirms multiple coronaviurs cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Acredale Animal Hospital announced that several positive cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at the Kempsville facility this week and out of precaution, select services have been temporarily restricted.

The animal hospital posted to its Facebook page earlier this week saying that two staff members at the Kempsville location tested positive – who have since been in self-isolation. Shortly after, the hospital sent an email to its clients confirming that “several additional positive cases” have been reported.

The Kempsville location has taken the following precautions:

Walk-in services will continue to be available for 24-hour service members only .

. Clients that declined 24-hour service membership will be seen by appointment only.

After hours services are temporarily closed. If a pet is hospitalized, staff remain in the building to care for the patient but will be unable to accept any new cases due to a lack of adequate staffing.

The grooming department is temporarily closed.

The hospital is open for medication refills and pickups during normal business hours.

The hospital is open for technician appointments such as recheck blood work and vaccine booster or medication injections. The staff asks that elective procedures such as nail trims be delayed or performed at Great Bridge or Lynnhaven locations.

Current clients with pets that have been seen in the past year may continue to request Televet consultation services.

The staff also says they will be contacting some of the Kempsville clients to temporarily switch their appointments to the Lynnhaven location. The email said that if a client doesn’t feel comfortable interacting with the remaining staff, they can call to cancel or reschedule an appointment

“Please be assured that we are following all of the CDC’s recommendations in their published Guidance for Veterinarians. In addition to our frequent routine cleaning of all surfaces, we have also performed professional mist cleanings of the hospital and have portable air scrubbers installed,” the staff said.

“We have also continued our mask policy and temperature screenings and try to social distance within the hospital as much as our job allows. Additionally, Kempsville staff will not be interacting with our Lynnhaven or Great Bridge Teams. “

According to the CDC, “At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Based on the limited data available, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.”

For more information visit acredaleanimalhospital.com.

